Florence Pugh Delivers Boudoir Style in Lingerie-Inspired Dress With Dramatic Cape & Gold Sandals at British Independent Film Awards 2022

Florence Pugh made a case for boudoir style while attending the 2022 British Independent Film Awards. The annual ceremony was held at the Old Billingsgate on Dec. 4 in London.

Channeling old Hollywood glamour, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star slipped into a full Rodarte number to celebrate the best in British independent cinema and filmmaking talent from the United Kingdom. She worked with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for her pink moment, wearing an elevated lingerie-inspired dress designed with a sleek lace trim, thigh-high slit, and a neckline decorated with a dreamy organza rose.

Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 04, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding to the drama, Pugh layered up with a tulle cape that draped her shoulders and swept the red carpet effortlessly. To accessorize the look, she went for Hollywood-inspired jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 04, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The glam team, makeup artist Alex Babsky and hairstylist Peter Lux opted to keep with the illustrious Hollywood theme by styling her hair in silky flips, making way for her bold eye makeup and Barbie pink lipstick.

Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 04, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pugh selected shimmering gold Aquazzura strappy heels for footwear to complete the look and elevate her outfit by at least 3 inches. The sandals featured metallic straps that were wrapped around her ankle and a pointy sole.

A closer look at Florence Pugh’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Pugh can be found in all different shoe styles, from mules to platforms to stilettos. And she is a fan of a myriad of designer brands like Valentino, Ilio Smeraldo, Paris Texas, and Christian Louboutin, to name a few.

