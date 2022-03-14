Florence Pugh Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist With Dramatic Bow Detail and Heels at BAFTAs

Florence Pugh wore a simple, sleek look with a dramatic element to the BAFTAs.

The “Black Widow” actress hit the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday in London. Pugh wore a black long sleeve mini dress from Carolina Herrera that had an oversized light pink bow detail on the back. Pugh added drop earrings, a choker necklace and a few chunky rings to the overall look. She also slipped into a pair of black peep toe heels from Christian Louboutin for the event.

Pugh at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards in London on March 13. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

Later in the night, Pugh hit the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party, also held in London. To this event, she switched into a different look. The “Little Women” actress wore a light pink mini dress from Halpern with a corset bodice and a train detail on the side. She added a thick crystal necklace and small earrings to her look. She added more glitz with her sparkly silver heels that wrapped up her ankle.

Pugh leaving British Vogue & Tiffany and Co’s BAFTA after party on March 13. CREDIT: NIGHTVISION / MEGA

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

