Fergie Shines in Glamorous Disco Heels for ‘First Class’ Performance With Jack Harlow at MTV VMAs 2022

Fergie returned to the MTV Video Music Awards in an outfit that was, in a word, glamorous. The singer teamed up for a dual performance with Jack Harlow, singing her song “Glamorous” after the rapper performed “First Class” — which sampled the 2008 pop hit’s catchy “G-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s” statement.

While taking the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night, the “Fergalicious” singer arrived in a sequined silver T-shirt and miniskirt. Her set was given a whimsical twist from red sequins spelling “First Class” in stamped lettering, complete with a black tulle boa. Adding to the drama of Fergie’s ensemble were stacked crystal bangles, rings, necklaces and chokers — as well as a soaring set of block-heeled platform sandals covered in matching sparkling crystals.

Fergie performs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Meanwhile, Harlow also slipped into a glamorous ensemble of his own. The rapper kicked off the duo’s performance by singing his hit “First Class” in maroon trousers, a white shirt and a gray vest as a flight attendant on an airplane-like set — whose passengers included Avril Lavigne, Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey and Saucy Santana. After stripping down to a black sequined long-sleeved top and black trousers, Harlow turned the audience’s attention to Fergie’s surprise entrance.

Fergie and Jack Harlow perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The pair’s starry performance came after they coordinated while arriving to the Awards. Fergie sparkled in crystal-covered pumps with platform soles and soaring heels, paired with a magenta leather one-shouldered dress trimmed in orange feathers. Harlow, meanwhile, struck a pose in a two-toned glossy green leather jacket and pants, complete with white leather sneakers with light peach rubber soles.

Jack Harlow and Fergie arrive at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

