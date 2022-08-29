×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Fergie Shines in Glamorous Disco Heels for ‘First Class’ Performance With Jack Harlow at MTV VMAs 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
2022 MTV VMAs – Show
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
View Gallery 128 Images

Fergie returned to the MTV Video Music Awards in an outfit that was, in a word, glamorous. The singer teamed up for a dual performance with Jack Harlow, singing her song “Glamorous” after the rapper performed “First Class” — which sampled the 2008 pop hit’s catchy “G-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s” statement.

While taking the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night, the “Fergalicious” singer arrived in a sequined silver T-shirt and miniskirt. Her set was given a whimsical twist from red sequins spelling “First Class” in stamped lettering, complete with a black tulle boa. Adding to the drama of Fergie’s ensemble were stacked crystal bangles, rings, necklaces and chokers — as well as a soaring set of block-heeled platform sandals covered in matching sparkling crystals.

Related

Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lili Reinhart Goes Romantically Dark in Pussybow Lace Dress & Sandals at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Yung Gravy & Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Go Viral in Edgy Mini Dress & Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Jack Harlow, Fergie, MTV, VMAs, VMA 2022, Video Music Awards, awards, heels, silver heels, platform heels, crystal heels, performance
Fergie performs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Meanwhile, Harlow also slipped into a glamorous ensemble of his own. The rapper kicked off the duo’s performance by singing his hit “First Class” in maroon trousers, a white shirt and a gray vest as a flight attendant on an airplane-like set — whose passengers included Avril Lavigne, Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey and Saucy Santana. After stripping down to a black sequined long-sleeved top and black trousers, Harlow turned the audience’s attention to Fergie’s surprise entrance.

Jack Harlow, Fergie, MTV, VMAs, VMA 2022, Video Music Awards, awards, heels, silver heels, platform heels, crystal heels, performance
Fergie and Jack Harlow perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The pair’s starry performance came after they coordinated while arriving to the Awards. Fergie sparkled in crystal-covered pumps with platform soles and soaring heels, paired with a magenta leather one-shouldered dress trimmed in orange feathers. Harlow, meanwhile, struck a pose in a two-toned glossy green leather jacket and pants, complete with white leather sneakers with light peach rubber soles.

Jack Harlow, Fergie, red carpet, MTV, VMAs, VMA 2022, Video Music Awards, awards, heels, silver heels, platform heels, crystal heels
Jack Harlow and Fergie arrive at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad