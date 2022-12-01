Fergie Kicks Up Her Metal-Plated Platform Heels in Disco Pants on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet With Nelly at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Fergie suited up in groovy style for the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight.

The Black Eyed Peas alum dressed up in all-black with a double-breasted blazer made with large embellishments along the bodice adding to her rockstar style. Underneath, she wore a matching black turtleneck, which she paired with bell bottoms giving a ’70s twist to her outfit.

Fergie attends the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

Fergie accessorized the look with a Prada re-edition 2005 satin bag with crystals. She coordinated her chunky silver rings with the metallic chain on her bag. The singer styled her hair down the middle in loose waves while she went for a soft lipstick color and subtle smoky eye.

Her hidden heels played into the style. Although they were not visible, the singer kicked up her heels alongside Nelly and revealed a chunky platform.

(L-R) Fergie and Nelly attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

L-R) Fergie and Michael Atmore attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Footwear News via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Fergie goes for styles that make a statement, like the sparkly block-heeled platform sandals she strapped on for her unforgettable performance with Jack Harlow at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

For 36 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2022 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental.

PHOTOS: FNAA 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity & Honoree Arrivals