Eve Jobs Sharpens Up in Classic Boots & Crystalized Louis Vuitton Bag at WSJ Innovator Awards

Eve Jobs was sharply outfitted for the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards.

While arriving at the Museum of Modern Art for the occasion, the daughter of Steve Jobs posed in a black Louis Vuitton outfit. Her ensemble featured a faintly sheer ribbed turtleneck sweater, layered with a pleated black lace-textured midi skirt. Completing the outfit were small diamond-encrusted hoop earrings and a glossy black patent leather belt. The model’s ensemble was glamorously finished with a small black leather version of Vuitton’s hit Capucines handbag, coated in gleaming black crystals.

Eve Jobs attends the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

When it came to footwear, Jobs’ shoes of choice were a set of black leather boots. The versatile pair featured smooth uppers with almond-shaped, rounded toes. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely Jobs’ style featured 3-4-inch block or stiletto heels, similarly to current trending pairs on the market.

Eve Jobs attends the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

In other Vuitton news, the French label launched its Sparkle pump — a pointed-toe slingback style, embellished with delicate crystal links — this week with a pop-up store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, open until the end of the month.

Eve Jobs and Meadow Walker attend the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, featured honorees including Margot Robbie, Anitta, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards.