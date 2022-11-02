Evan Rachel Wood Suits Up in Tuxedo Pinstripe Gown & Sandals for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Premiere

Evan Rachel Wood brought sharp glamour to the red carpet for the US premiere of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” in New York City this weekend. Based on a 2010 short Yankovic made for Funny or Die, this fictionalized biopic also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, streaming on Roku on Nov. 4.

For the occasion at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Wood arrived in a flowing black gown. Her double-breasted style featured pointed lapels, as well as two rows of front buttons. Thin gray pinstripes covered the piece, giving it a slick vintage effect.

Completing the “Westworld” star’s ensemble were diamond and black enamel stud earrings, as well as a long silver and diamond cross pendant necklace and coordinating princess-length necklace. Radcliffe was also sharply dressed, wearing an all-black shirt, pants, leather jacket and boots by Celine.

Related Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour's Women of the Year Event Issa Rae Pops in Red Gown and Lace-Up Heels at 'Ebony' Power 100 Addison Rae Channels the '90s in Low Rise Denim Skirt, Corset Top & Pointy Pumps at the WIF Honors 2022

Evan Rachel Wood attends the “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” US premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe attend the “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” US premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Practical Magic” actress was sharp in a set of strappy sandals. Her style featured black upper straps across its ankle and toes, along with thin soles. The style was complete with heels, likely in a block or stiletto silhouette totaling at least 4 inches in height — as seen in their traditional silhouettes. The versatile pair provided a clean base for Wood’s ensemble, allowing her gown to take center stage.

A closer look at Wood’s sandals. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For footwear, Wood often gravitates towards stiletto-heeled pumps and sandals in both neutral and jewel tones — plus those with an edge through chains, straps or metallic accents. The “Kajillionaire” actress has been seen on the red carpet in sharp heels from Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Charlotte Olympia and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, her wardrobe is still chic, often including neutral low-top sneakers and black leather boots in buckled silhouettes. Wood’s fashion background extends beyond sharp shoes, however. The actress also uses fashion to take a stance, previously wearing an Altuzarra tuxedo at the 2017 Golden Globes to empower young women.

PHOTOS: Discover high heel silhouettes from the 1920s to today in the gallery.