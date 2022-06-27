Eva Marcille Arrives in Daring Pearl Bodycon Dress & Thick-Strap Silver Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Marcille looked pretty in pearls at the BET awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in a beaded bodycon ensemble. The bold dress featured curved sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps and detailing around her upper arm. The embroidered top led into different sized pearl strands that ran down her torso. The beaded strings draped down the top of her legs, creating a skirt-like aesthetic layered over mini pearl shorts.

Eva Marcille at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Marcille forewent accessories to draw attention to the daring dress. She carried a small multicolored clutch. In terms of her footwear, the star wore a pair of silver heels. The shoes featured thick straps across her toe bed and a chunky bangle like strap around her ankle.

Detail of Eva Marcille’s footwear at the BET awards in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress and model attended the ceremony with her husband, Mike Sterling. He posed with Marcille in a simple black suit with a white button up shirt and brown boots with a woven leather upper.

Eva Marcille at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson served as the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each. Diddy was also honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

