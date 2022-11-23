Eva Longoria Looks Ethereal In Glittering Architectural Gown & Hidden Heels at Global Gift Gala 2022

Eva Longoria had all eyes on her as she sparkled at the Global Gift Gala held in Paris on Nov. 19. The Global Gift foundation aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need.

Longoria looked ethereal for the event, arriving in a lavender floor-length gown. The shimmering piece featured a sparkling high collar and glittering accents on the side. The dress also included a small cutout on the shoulder, a billowy sash that draped over her arm and a subtle, ruffled hem.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Nov. 19, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the actress-entrepreneur accessorized with stud earrings, a diamond bracelet and a chunky ring. Longoria styled her hair straight and went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Mel B Gets Sharply Suited In Embellished Blazer With Flare-Leg Trousers & Invisible Heels at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards Video of Rihanna at World Cup Goes Viral Again After Lookalike Mixup With Influencer Priscila Beatrice Emily Ratajkowski Revises Y2K Style With Cropped Puffer, Skinny Jeans & Timberland Stiletto Boots

The length of Longoria’s gown didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with sharp pointy pumps or strappy sandals.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Nov. 19, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.