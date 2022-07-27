Eva Longoria Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour in Shimmering Gown & Silver Heels for Global Gift Gala

For the 2022 Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria was a dream channeling Old Hollywood glamour. She felt essentially reminiscent of the roaring ’20s in her shimmering white gown by Toni Maticevski on the red carpet on July 23, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

The actress wore an asymmetrical dress with a sleeve that laid off her right shoulder, as her left shoulder had the full-length of the thinner sleeve. There were two layers of the dress as there was a cream color with the shimmering fabric draped elegantly. On the sides, the cream layer was hemmed, showcasing her leg as the shimmering layer created a mesh look.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 23, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images

To go with this wonder of a garment, Longoria wore a bright red lip to contrast the soft appeal of the dress. She kept her neck and wrists bare, adorning her fingers with a silver quaint ring as well as small studs for her ears. She had an entrancing eye look with fierce mascara and long lashes.

The “Desperate Housewives” star wore her hair in a ponytail to the back with a middle part.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Longoria wore a pair of silver open-toed heels to complete her look. These heels incorporated straps around the ankle and toes with an almost metallic color that was cohesive with the hue of the outfit. As the fabric of the gown sheers over the heel, this choice of footwear has such a dreamy look.

