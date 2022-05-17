Eva Longoria Goes Glam in Sheer Black Dress & Strappy Crystal Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2022’s Opening Ceremony Red Carpet

Eva Longoria turned heads on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday as the French festival celebrates its 75 years.

Longoria arrived in an eye-catching look consisting of a delicate black dress from Alberta Ferretti. The gown featured a semi-sheer ruffled tulle skirt, as well as sequins embellished throughout and thin spaghetti straps. She added a black choker necklace with a crystal jewel as well as a few sparkly silver rings.

Longoria at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony red carpet. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept things relatively simple with her footwear. She wore a pair of black strappy heels by Aquazzura with her dress that were visible through the sheer tulle. The heels appeared to have an ankle strap as well as a strap along the toes covered in sparkles.

A closer look at Longoria’s heels. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Longoria has a personal aesthetic that mixes trendy, cozy and fun pieces. Her fashion sense allows her to play with comfy and eye-catching designs. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sandals and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector; when she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike, Yeezy, New Balance and Asics.

