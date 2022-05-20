Eva Longoria Serves Edgy Glamour in Bondage-Inspired Cavalli Dress & Heels to Cannes Global Gifts Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria stepped out for The Global Gift Gala at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the JW Marriott in Cannes, France, on Wednesday.

Eva Longoria At Global Gift Gala 2022 Cannes. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The actress wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown with a crisscrossed pattern on the bodice secured by a gold lion and gold hoops. The black fabric creates cutouts for a peekaboo moment. The crossing of the black fabric also created a sort of high neckline. The skirt of the gown is made of a slightly see-through material that cascades out at the bottom like a mermaid style in voluminous layers.

The number featured BDSM motifs with loads of animal inspo from the prints to the buttons. Longoria wore Saint Laurent pumps for a bit of added edge and accessorized with giant gold hoops by Messika, but kept the jewelry to a minimum.

The star exudes confidence and swagger naturally, the dress enhancing those traits. The actress embraces glamour effortlessly from her hoops down to her shoes.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.