Eva Longoria Delivers Disco Ball Energy In Sequin Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Eva Longoria has been brining her fashion A-game to the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. The actress-turned-entrepreneur has pulling out all of the stops for her looks.
The “Desperate Housewives” alum pulled out another head-turning ensemble for a special screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Longoria commanded attention on the red carpet as she posed for photos in an off-the-shoulder silver sequin gown By Cristina Ottaviano. The sleek silhouette had a sweetheart neckline and cinched waist, which prompted a corseted structure. The dress also had thin straps that draped on the shoulders and a knee-high slit at the back.
The “Devious Maids” star exuded true Hollywood glamour by accessorizing the shiny number with dainty diamond earrings and slew of silver midi rings. She styled her hair half up, half down and finished things off with a smokey eye and glossy pout.
Longoria has been feeling monochrome at the moment as she rounded out her look with silver metallic platform sandals. The shoes had a chunky outsole and a thick stacked heel.
The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.