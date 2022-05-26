Eva Longoria’s Height-Illusion Dress & Moon Crystal Heels Sent Her Soaring at amfAR Cannes Gala

Eva Longoria defied gravity in spectacular style at the amfAR gala on Thursday in France amid the starry 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 5-foot-2 “Desperate Housewives” star arrived on the red carpet in a daring dress and statement sandals that came with plenty of tricks made to elongate the body.

Longoria at the amfAR gala on May 26. CREDIT: AP

The simplest hack for the illusion of height is drawing attention upward: and she did so glamorously in a stunning one-shoulder gown by Monot. Sometimes longer silhouettes can make the physique appear shorter than its true height, but such was not the case for Longoria, owed to some clever styling details.

The custom number allowed for pops of skin to create impactful color contrast set against the black material — attracting the eye’s attention diagonally from a single curved strap around the shoulder that was split by an angular cutout that reached the waist.

Related Nina Dobrev Embraces the Red-Hot Glove Dress Trend With Hidden Heels at amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 Christina Aguilera Makes a Dramatic Arrival With Sinuous Snakes Up Her Arms in Bejeweled Gown at amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 Winnie Harlow Gives Red Tube Top Dress Slick Finish With Lace-Up Sandals at 'Elvis' After-Party at Cannes Film Festival

Adding to the effect was a miles-high slit that emphasized the length of her legs and brought notice to her Aquazzura Moon Crystal Sandal, which flexed her feet and boosted her petite frame an extra 4 inches on stiletto heels.

Her pose — a curvy slant — elongates the body in photographs greater than a vertical stance would. By mimicking the classic contrapposto S curve stance — the pose captured in the works of Ancient Greek and Roman sculptors (think Athena and Venus de Milo) — Longoria soared to flattering heights. And some of that is owed to a high hair updo.

Jessica Michel (L) and Eva Longoria at the amfAR gala on May 26. CREDIT: AP

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.