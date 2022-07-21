Quinta Brunson Wows at the ESPY Awards in Feathered Mini Dress and Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Quinta Brunson was a storm of bright colors for the ESPY Awards red carpet on Wednesday night in L.A.

She wore a sleeveless feathered mini-dress with an abode of colors featuring yellow, different shades of pink, turquoise, and black. The dress spoke itself with its dramatics of color and texture.

To accessorize, the “Abbot Elementary” creator wore a pair of dangling silver earrings with an emerald stone, that was well-fitting for the dress. The silver brought metal to the mix but the colored metal brought cohesion.

CREDIT: Variety

Brunson knew how to pick a shoe as these pink ankle-strapped heels were a must-have for this dress. Their simplicity but blatantly rich color worked to match the dress along with bringing its own flair.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sports Athlete and Best Women’s Sports Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.