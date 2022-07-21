Peta Murgatroyd Sparkles in Glitzy Pink Gown & Hidden Heels with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet  

Peta Murgatroyd stepped out today in sharp style with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the 2022 ESPYS Awards in Los Angeles.

While arriving at the Dolby Theatre, the trained dancer glittered in a pale pink gown covered in sequins. The sleeveless piece featured a slim fit and flowing train, covering her heels to create a glitzy statement. Delicate hoop earrings and diamond rings completed her formal attire.

Peta Murgatroyd arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy suited up in a black tuxedo with sharp lapels, a matching vest and trousers — all crafted from smooth silk. Layered over an unbuttoned white shirt and paired with glossy black patent leather brogues, his ensemble was classically formal with a laidback finish that smoothly complemented Murgatroyd’s glamorous outfit.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Together, the duo made a sleek formal statement on the red carpet from their ensembles’ sharp contrasting tones.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Discover all the ESPYS Awards 2022 arrivals in the gallery.