Lindsey Vonn Gets Slick in Fully Backless Dress & Heels on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn debuted her slickest red carpet look to-date while arriving at the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet in Los Angeles, the Olympic skier posed in a peachy nude gown. Featuring a slim fit, the number gained added sharpness from a draped halter-neck bodice that was fully backless. Vonn elevated her outfit with a gold and silver watch, sparkling bracelets and stud earrings, and a satin handbag that coordinated with her dress.

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Finishing Vonn’s outfit, though they weren’t fully visible beneath her dress’ long skirt, was a set of off-white suede heels. Vonn’s pair, peeking behind her skirt’s back slit, featured closed counters and 3-4-inch stiletto heels. It’s likely the style included open or pointed toes, similar to other pairs on the market today. However, regardless of their silhouette, the footwear still allowed Vonn’s glamorous gown to take center stage.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

