Katie Ladecky Aims For Silver in This Ribbed Sparkling Midi Dress and Strappy Sandal Heels on the 2022 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Katie Ladecky went for silver this time around at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in L.A.

The Olympic swimmer attended the sporty awards ceremony with her brother Michael Ladecky.

Ladecky wore a short sleeved silver midi dress in a sparkling silver. The dress had a mock neck and a ribbed texture that set the silver piece apart from all the rest that night. The swimmer held a rectangular silver clutch that was dripping in silver sparkles and paired it with chunky silver rings and dangling silver earrings. Her brother. meanwhile, wore a simple grey suit with a white button down and brown leather belt.

Katie Ledecky at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. CREDIT: Variety

Katie Ledecky and Michael Ladecky at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. CREDIT: Variety

The Olympian kept the silver theme going, popping on a pair of silver sandal heels. The heels attach at the ankles with silver buckle and the straps were studded with sparkling sequins.

Many celebrities were spotted wearing sandal heels much like Ladecky’s Wednesday night. Her brother donned brown dress shoes with black laces to match the brown belt he sported.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.