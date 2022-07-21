×
Draymond Chooses a Nontraditional Suit on the 2022 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

By Amina Ayoud
Draymond Green attended the 2022 ESPY Awards with his wife Hazel Renee on Wednesday night in L.A.

The professional basketball player took to the carpet in the most stylish suiting, making a sharp statement with the intricate style of dress. The athlete set himself apart from the rest in a tan suit jacket striped with dark and light green on one side.

The fitted suit jacket was laid over a light tan button down with a sleek, satin finish that mimicked the finish of the blazer. Green donned classic black slacks with a not-so-classic lime green stripe running down the outside of each of the pant legs. The basketball star kept it cool, shading his eyes with blue tinted sunglasses with thin gold frames. Green further accessorized with a chunky silver and black watch.

Green stepped outside the box once more, slipping into black suede dress shoes with a sleek, textured look. The shoes are definitely red carpet worthy, the textural element making them one of the more interesting footwear choices on the carpet that night.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
CREDIT: Variety

Green’s wife, Renee, wore a strappy black maxi dress made of a stretchy moveable fabric. The dress was long sleeve with an asymmetrical skirt and a risky lace-up cut-outs up either side and down the front. Renee finished off the outfit off with mirrored silver accessories and black strappy peep-toe heels that mirrored the dress’s intense lace-up detailing.

Draymond Green at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.  

See what other arrivals wore to the 2022 ESPY Awards.

