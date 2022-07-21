×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cooper Kupp Suits Up With Wife Anna Croskrey in Edgy Little Black Dress on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
ABC’s Coverage of The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
The 2022 ESPYS
The 2022 ESPYS
The 2022 ESPYS
The 2022 ESPYS
View Gallery 102 Images

Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Croskrey, went versatile tonight on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Arriving in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre for the occasion, Kupp wore a deep blue satin suit with a floral pattern that shimmered and caught the light. The Los Angles Rams wide receiver finished his look with a black satin collared shirt.

Cooper Kupp, Anna Croskrey, ESPYS, ESPYS 2022, Red Carpet, awards, black dress, ruched dress, suit, floral suit, hidden heels, Los Angeles
Cooper Kupp and Anna Croskrey arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Croskrey opted for a sleeker take on the little black dress, wearing a ruched square-neck style. The piece gained added edge from silver metallic straps designed to look like thin zippers. Completing Croskrey’s outfit were two thin layered diamond necklaces and stud earring.s giving her sleek sleeveless number an elegant finish while accompanying her husband to the event.

THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images)COOPER KUPP and wife ANNA KUPP dress red carpet
Cooper Kupp and wife Anna Kupp on July 20, 2022 at the ESPYS in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.  

Discover all the ESPYS Awards 2022 arrivals in the gallery. 

 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad