Cooper Kupp Suits Up With Wife Anna Croskrey in Edgy Little Black Dress on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Croskrey, went versatile tonight on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Arriving in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre for the occasion, Kupp wore a deep blue satin suit with a floral pattern that shimmered and caught the light. The Los Angles Rams wide receiver finished his look with a black satin collared shirt.

Cooper Kupp and Anna Croskrey arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Croskrey opted for a sleeker take on the little black dress, wearing a ruched square-neck style. The piece gained added edge from silver metallic straps designed to look like thin zippers. Completing Croskrey’s outfit were two thin layered diamond necklaces and stud earring.s giving her sleek sleeveless number an elegant finish while accompanying her husband to the event.

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna Kupp on July 20, 2022 at the ESPYS in Los Angeles. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

