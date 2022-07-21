Chloe Kim Pops in Bold Blue Safety Pin Versace Dress & Chain Sandals With Evan Berle on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Chloe Kim brought a bold pop of color to Los Angeles tonight at the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with boyfriend Evan Berle, the Olympic snowboarder posed in a sleek blue Versace gown. The long-sleeved piece featured a dramatic bodice and thigh-high hem slit, cinched together with gold Versace-branded safety pins. Completing Kim’s sleek ensemble was a sparkling diamond necklace, stud earrings, rings and matching ear pin.

Chloe Kim arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Finishing Kim’s outfit was a set of Versace’s chain-accented sandals. The dynamic style included squared toes in metallic gold leather, accented further by straps layered and crafted from thick gold chain links. Finishing Kim’s set, though they weren’t visible, were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair brought a punchy finish to the Princeton University students’ outfit, while coordinating smoothly with her look’s accents to create a cohesive statement.

Chloe Kim and Evan Berle arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

