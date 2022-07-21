Ayesha Curry Amps Up Dramatic High-Slit Dress With Glitzy Sandals at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Steph Curry

Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha.

While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a sweeping white gown with a flowing sheer train and thigh-high slit. The piece was topped by a black sleeveless empire-waisted bodice and waist belt, and further accented with glittering drop earrings. However, Curry’s bold attire also allowed her to showcase her most glamorous outfit element of all: her sandals, a stiletto-heeled black pair with thin straps covered in crystals.

Ayesha Curry arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

