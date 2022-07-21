Allyson Felix Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pink Satin Ruffles & Gold-Wrapped Stilettos at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Husband Kenneth Ferguson

Allyson Felix lead the way at the 2022 ESPYS Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. Presented by Capital One, the annual telecast recognizes individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performances during the calendar year.

Felix made an elegant arrival on the red carpet with her husband Kenneth Ferguson. The five-time track and field Olympian looked stunning in a black mini dress. The standout element of her ensemble came from the pointy shoulder pads and ruffled satin pink sash that wrapped around the bodice and gathered near the hem.

(L-R) Kenneth Ferguson and Allyson Felix at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Variety

The 36-year-old track star styled her hair in braided side bun and accessorized with dainty diamond drop earrings and a diamond ring. Ferguson looked dapper for the occasion. The Gold Medal sprinter wore a sage-colored suit with a white top and slip-on Givenchy sneakers.

Allyson Felix at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Variety

Felix continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by completing her look with black open-toe sandals. The shoe style featured a wide strap across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel that was wrapped with gold lining.

Allyson Felix arrives at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

