Worst Dressed Celebrities at ESPY Awards 2022, According to Twitter

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. The event brings out the biggest names in the sporting world for a red carpet affair, causing athletes to step out of their uniforms and competitive wear in favor of something a little more fashionable. But not everyone made the grade at this year’s celebration on Wednesday in Los Angeles, at least according to keyboard style gurus.

Twitter users had some big opinions when it came to the most polarizing looks of the night, creating an informal “worst dressed list” via likes, retweets and ruthless style quips. From Ciara to Steph, take a look at the ESPYS looks that missed the fashion mark — at least in the eyes of Twitter.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry hosts the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: ABC

Stephen Curry, who hosted this year’s ESPY Awards for the first time, stepped out on the award show’s stage wearing a tailored tan suit paired with a low-swooping white tee. Though nothing was too egregious about his look at first glance, style fans quickly noticed the star player’s polarizing footwear. Curry paired his tan look with clunky black leather ankle boots featuring a rounded toe and chunky statement-making sole.

Not everyone was a fan of the statement being made by Curry’s bold boots. One viewer tweeted, “Steph’s shoes [are] shaped like PS5s.” Another critical watcher commented, “Kudos to Steph Curry for stealing Frankenstein’s shoes.”

Ciara

Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

Ciara took a red carpet risk while attending the ESPYS, putting an edgy spin on an otherwise conservative outfit. The star wore a long-sleeve fitted black velvet gown to the award show, which featured a kick hem and an open neckline. The dress’s statement V-shaped neckline ended right above the star’s navel, featuring silver glitter cups protruding from each side of the neckline to cover the singer’s bust.

One Twitter user commented , “Who told her this was the dress to wear?” Another anxious viewer added , “ I was holding my breath the whole time they were up there that the dress stayed where it was supposed to.”

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. CREDIT: Variety

Ciara’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, didn’t fare much better when it came to his ESPYS style. Wilson wore a suit featuring a statement horizontal split blazer with a gray pattern on the top portion and solid black on the bottom. Wilson wore a black silk button-up shirt with the look and slightly baggy ankle-skimming black trousers, which showed off his glossy black Oxfords.

Though conversation around Ciara’s look far overshadowed reaction to Wilson’s choice look, one Twitter user simply commented, “Russell Wilson is the worst dressed athlete in sports.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, and Zydn Beckham at the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Variety

Odell Beckham Jr.‘s ESPYS look may not have been the “worst of the worst” on the red carpet, but viewers still had something to say about his choice award show fashion. Though the football wide receiver and free agent looked undeniably dapper in a fitted blazer and crisp white button-down, his tapered trousers were too long for his frame, bunching down the length of his calves. But what made fashion lovers cringe most was Beckham Jr.’s shoe selection. Taking a page from Curry, the famed footballer wore clunky round-toed boots that worked against his otherwise sleek ensemble.

As one viewer put it when reacting to a photo of Beckham Jr. on the red carpet, “Why [is] everyone wearing these big clown shoes?”

