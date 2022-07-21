Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Riley Curry Serves High Fashion In Balenciaga Dress, Opera Gloves & Platform Slides at ESPY Awards 2022

Steph Curry had a big job on his hands tonight as host of the 2022 ESPYS in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors champion turned the event into a family affair as he walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and their two daughters Riley and Ryan Curry. The couple’s youngest, 4-year-old Canon Curry, did not make an appearance on the carpet.

Riley and Ryan were dressed to the nines to support their dad. Riley looked utterly-chic in a black mock neck Balenciaga dress that was embroidered with flowers. To amp up the glam, Riley accessorized with sleek cat-eye shades and opera gloves. She styled her hair in two space buns and carried her must-haves in a leather shoulder bag.

(L-R) Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry and their daughters (L-R) Ryan Curry and Riley Curry. arrive at the ESPY Awards in Hollywood, CA on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Ryan Curry, and Riley Curry at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Variety

Completing the 10-year-old’s outfit was a pair of platform slides. Ryan looked adorable in a cream short-sleeve dress and gold flats.

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Ryan Curry, and Riley Curry at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

