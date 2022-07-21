Sunisa Lee Glitters in Cutout Gown & Silky Sandals on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Sunisa Lee debuted her slickest red carpet look to-date while arriving at the 2022 ESPYS Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The Olympic gymnast posed with a friend in a sleek silver gown. The sparkly piece featured a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette, as well as thin bodice cutouts. Kim allowed her dress to remain the focus of her outfit, only accessorizing it with diamond and gold rings.

Sunisa Lee and a guest arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Finishing Lee’s outfit, though they weren’t fully visible beneath her dress’ long skirt, was a set of silky nude heels with thin toe straps and slightly squared toes. Though their full silhouette was not visible, the beige pair added a neutral base to her outfit to bring her gown further into the spotlight. The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant’s friend also made a bold shoe statement on the red carpet, wearing stiletto sandals with crystal-covered straps and a strapless white gown with a thigh-high slit and sheer corset bodice.

Sunisa Lee arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

