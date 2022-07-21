Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated.

Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, and Zydn Beckham at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have.

The gown was long and dipped low in the back, held up with golden spaghetti straps while the bodice offered little to no side coverage, making it a challenge to wear.

Woods accessorized with a black and silver mini clutch and stacked rose gold Cartier bracelets. Woods’ dress covered up her heels for the night but it’s safe to assume Woods went for her usual strappy black heel.

Beckham donned a black tux with a crisp white button-up. The athlete accessorized with a gold and pearl necklace and shiny diamond studs. From the matching tuxes on baby Zydn and Beckham to the all-black color scheme, everything was perfect.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

