Jon Hamm Goes Dapper Alongside Girlfriend Anna Osceola in Floral Maxi Dress & Metallic Red Sandals at ESPYS 2022

Jon Hamm arrived in dapper style alongside girlfriend Anna Osceola tonight at the 2022 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The stars aligned, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports on the red carpet. Osceola was a vision in florals, making a bold statement for the coveted annual event.

Osceola donned a fitted black and red maxi dress with thick straps. The dress was littered with red blooming flowers and greenery sprawled across the fabric.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

The “Law and Order” actress accessorized with a simple gold chain, letting the maxi dress speak for itself. The star graced the carpet in ruby red sandal heels. The shoes clasped and secured on either ankle with straps crisscrossing along the tops of the actress’s feet.

Hamm accompanied the actress in a classic black and white tux laid over a crisp white button up. The actor wore shiny black pointed dress shoes fit for any event but certainly the ESPYs. The “Mad Men” star fastened a bowtie to his neck and slicked his hair back, looking like a regular leading man. The tux is a classic silhouette that flatters every figure. It’s no wonder the style has had such longevity on some of the worlds most important red carpet events to date.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

See all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2022 ESPY Awards.