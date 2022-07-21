Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings.

Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed to reveal complementary glossy rubber boots.

Heidi Gardner and Aaron Donald arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gardner’s ensemble was complete with black leather boots. Though her pair wasn’t fully visible, the style appeared to at least include a calf-high silhouette with pointed toes and patent leather uppers. The pair gave Gardner’s outfit a sharp finish while remaining versatile for the evening ahead.

Heidi Gardner arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

