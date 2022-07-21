Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Sparkles in Sheer High-Slit Gown & Platform Heels at ESPY Awards 2022

Trinity Rodman made her ESPY Awards debut last night in Los Angeles wearing a head-turning all-black look.

Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman‘s 20-year-old daughter — who plays forward for the Washington Spirit and was nominated in the Best Breakthrough Athlete category — donned a sheer black sequined off-the-shoulder gown featuring a bustier-style silhouette and a thigh-high slit.

Trinity Rodman wearing a see-through black sequined gown featuring a bustier off-the-shoulder design. CREDIT: Variety

Keeping things monochromatic, the soccer star paired the shimmery see-through number with black satin ankle-strap peep-toe pumps set on a chunky platform. Rodman also accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her hair down in beachy blond waves. To make the look complete, she showed off white painted nails and toes that added a cool contrast.

Trinity Rodman posing in a glamorous all-black look on the ESPYs red carpet on Wednesday night. CREDIT: Variety

Rodman, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Rookie of the Year last season, has an endorsement deal with Adidas and recently modeled the iconic athletic brand’s buzzy Gucci collab on Instagram.

Dennis Rodman attends Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club Debuts New Times Square Location on Aug. 15, 2019 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Sapphire Gentle

The ESPYs, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives and players, as well as via fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sports Athlete and Best Women’s Sports Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

