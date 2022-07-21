Dany Garcia Goes Bold in Swirling Dress & Orange Heels for XFL Return with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at ESPYS Awards 2022

Dany Garcia went bold while making a special announcement with her ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the 2022 ESPYS Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

To announce they were bringing back NFL alternative XFL in 2023, Garcia wore hoop earrings with a sleeveless black and white dress with a swirling print. Meanwhile, Johnson opted for a dark blue suit over a light blue T-shirt and gold pendant necklace.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia arrive at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

Though Johnson’s footwear of choice — black leather brogues — were sharply classic, Garcia’s packed a punch. The IFBB bodybuilder and businesswoman boosted her outfit in a set of bright orange platform sandals. Her style included thick soles and thin flared heels, adding a pop of color to her graphic outfit. Both stars’ footwear can be viewed in their announcement video on YouTube.

Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announce XFL return on July 20, 2022 at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

