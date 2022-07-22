Cody Rhodes Suits Up With Wife Brandi in Sinuous Sandals & Mini Dress at ESPY Awards 2022

The 2022 ESPYS brought major looks on the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and Cody and Brandi Rhodes met the bar for the event.

The pair dressed head-to-toe in dazzling attires. Cody wore a faded blue tuxedo with a white button-down top and a black bow-tie. A very classic look for the wrestler. The straight-legged pants had a slim fit, with the end of the fabric pooling over his dress shoes. He didn’t wear any accessories, which was a good choice as this classic suit and the tie were enough to hold their own. He coordinated with a pair of slip-on loafers. Loafers are smart silhouettes because of their easiness to put on and take off.

CREDIT: Variety

His wife Brandi amped up the glamour in a shimmering mini-dress. The light brown dress had thin straps and plunging neckline. The draping went to the sides of the garment, sitting on top of her waist. Brandi had a polka-dot hairpin tucked into the side of her hair, as her black and purple tresses laid over her shoulders.

With a simple clutch, she was ready to go. To complete her ESPYS look, she wore a pair of gold strappy sandals that cohered with her dress effectively. The garment and heels were in the same color palette, and with her bright pink manicure and pedicure, the gold shined.

Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sports Athlete and Best Women’s Sports Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

