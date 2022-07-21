Aly Reisman Is Pretty In Pink In Glittering Floral Gown & Hidden Heels on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Olympic superstar Aly Reisman is pretty in pink on the 2022 ESPY Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

The gymnast traded in her bedazzled leotard for something a little dressier with some of the biggest names in sports. Reisman was a vision in pink, making a chic statement in an elegant lengthy gown.

Aly Raisman at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

The American gymnast wore a bright pink off-the-shoulder dress with glimmering floral appliqués running across the length of the bodice and on the thick shoulder straps. The bodice was plunging, making a deep V-shape that was accentuated by the equally dramatic straps around Reisman’s décolletage.

The sparkling floral design is eye-catching, taking the dress to new and glamorous heights. The skirt was plain and simple, tapering off slightly at the hem creating slight volume. Pink, especially in a shade this bright, can be challenging to navigate. The color has been seen everywhere as of late, mostly recently from the Valentino Haute Couture runway.

Aly Raisman at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Variety

The gymnast accessorized with shining silver rings and a dainty silver chain. Reisman wore her hair up in a high ponytail. The athlete matched her makeup to the bright pink of her dress. Reisman’s heels were hidden under the hem of her dress, however the star is known for wearing peep-toe pumps in varying styles.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

