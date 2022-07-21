Albert Pujols Suits Up With Glossy Oxfords for Muhammad Ali ESPY Awards 2022 Humanitarian Honor

Albert Pujols, first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and noted MLB player, attended the 2022 ESPY Awards in a dapper suit, dressing to receive a huge honor. The slugger, who is set to retire after the 2022 season, was the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the ESPN award show hosted by Stephen Curry in Los Angeles on July 20. The award is given to an athlete whose “continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports.”

To receive the prestigious award, Pujols wore a tailored black suit with a white collared shirt and a simple black tie. The player’s suit jacket featured floral-like embroidery detail, adding an element of interest to his classic look. He paired the statement-making red carpet outfit with a pair of glossy black Oxfords.

Albert Pujols attends the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Hollywood. CREDIT: Getty Images The star player is a noted philanthropist and humanitarian when off the field. He founded the Pujols Family Foundation in 2005 to provide assistance to low-income communities in his home country of the Dominican Republic. The foundation also supports those living with Down syndrome in the United States, a genetic condition close to the slugger’s heart. Pujols’ daughter Isabella was born with Down syndrome when the player was just 18 years old. Albert Pujols and guests attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Hollywood. CREDIT: WireImage