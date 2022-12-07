‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Gets Edgy in Body Print Illusion Maxi Dress & Strappy Heels at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022

Erika Jayne graced the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight clad in an illusive garment that gave the “Pretty Mess” songstress a “nude” appearance.

Erika Jayne arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The risky maxi style from Balmain’s fall 2022 collection had long sleeves and a mock neckline. Its black and white graphic print was designed as the silhouette of a female body, creating an edgy look.

The “nude”-illusion dress has become increasingly popular within the last few years.

The singer accessorized with a gold cuff and an assortment gold hoops and studs to match. The reality star punctuated her look with a white manicure and a swooping side bang, her white-blond tresses dipped in black at the very ends for a grungier appearance. The rest of Jayne’s hair was slicked back and up into a messy bun.

On her feet, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opted for black heeled sandals with thick glossy straps. The heel itself was thin and long, around 4 to 5 inches, while the toes were rounded. The shoe style is a versatile and approachable choice embraced by many celebrities on red carpets, Jayne included.

Erika Jayne arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

