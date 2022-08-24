Eniko Hart Channels Slick 60’s Style In Cutout Dress & Square Sandals With Kevin Hart at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Kevin Hart had his wife Eniko Hart by his side at the premiere of his new film, “Me Time.” The duo was all smiles as they hit the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Kevin stars in the new Netflix movie alongside Regina Hall, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry.

Eniko looked absolutely breathtaking for the premiere. She wore a floor-length off-the-shoulder black gown. The sleek silhouette had a feathery neckline, side cutouts on the bodice and short fitted sleeves. To let her look do all of the talking, the model opted for minimal accessories including diamond stud earrings and thin bracelets.

(L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Eniko parted her dark tresses on the side and flipped the ends up. When it came down to the shoes, the media personality tied her look together with black leather sandals. The shoes peaked out underneath her dress and appeared to have a square outsole and wide strap across the toe.

Kevin looked dapper and vibrant alongside his wife. The comedian arrived in a red satin suit. The “Ride Along” actor paired the ensemble with a black button-down shirt that was decorated with florals. Kevin tied his look together with black lace-up loafers.

Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

“Me Time” will officially premiere on August 26 and follows (Kevin), a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” while his wife and kids are away. He later reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

(L-R) Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg at the premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” in Los Angeles on August 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

