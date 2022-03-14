Emma Watson Takes the Red Carpet in Sinuous Beaded Pumps & Plunging Tulle Dress at BAFTAs

Emma Watson stepped out in two more styles for BAFTA events yesterday.

The “Bling Ring” actress attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday after attending a pre-award show dinner the night before. Watson hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Rebel Wilson, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek. Watson donned a black and white dress from Oscar de la Renta. The top portion of the gown featured a black halter neckline while the bottom portion featured white fluffy tulle material and a high-low silhouette. Watson added sparkly drop earrings to her look and carried a small white clutch purse.

Watson at the 2022 BAFTAs on March 13. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

The “Harry Potter” actress added a pair of intricate heels to her ensemble. She wore a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and a black band that wrapped up her ankles. The strap featured beading that dangled along the actress’ legs. Her shoes popped against the white tulle and were shown off with the high-low style of the dress.

A closer look at Watson’s shoes. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

Later in the evening, Watson made her way to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party, also held in London. For the after-party, Watson wore a more casual look consisting of a black blazer and black trousers. Under the jacket, she wore a black lace top. She finished off her look with a pair of patent black leather combat boots that gave a touch of edge to the menswear outfit.

Watson at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. after party on March 13. CREDIT: WP Pix / SplashNews.com

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

Discover more 2022 BAFTA star arrivals in the gallery.