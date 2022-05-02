Emma Stone Goes 1920s in Flapper-Worthy Dress & Square-Toe Heels for Met Gala 2022

Emma Stone looked straight from the ’20s in her latest look for the Met Gala in New York City.

While leaving the Mark Hotel, the “Easy A” actress posed and shimmied on the outdoor red carpet in a white minidress. The glamorous piece featured thin straps with a deep neckline. Giving the simple piece a burst of drama was a swinging feathered hem, featuring sprays of feathers accented with sparkling crystals. Stone’s flapper-worthy outfit was complete with a classic knotted hairdo.

Emma Stone departs The Mark Hotel before attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, Stone slipped on a matching pair of Louis Vuitton pumps. Her style featured white uppers with square toes and thick block heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Boosting the style further were ankle straps crafted from metallic chain links, giving her outfit a burst of edge from Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Stone’s ensemble was an homage to the glamorous flapper dancers and nightlife fixtures in the 1920’s, fitting into the “In America” theme with a historical twist.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Lingerie Inspiration for Met Gala 2022 in Lacey Sheer Moschino Dress & Platform Sandals 'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung Strikes a Pose in Cutout Minidress & Slick Boots for Met Gala 2022 Kendall Jenner Easily Elevates Crop Top & Flared Pants With Heeled Ankle Boots Ahead of Met Gala

A closer look at Stones’ pumps. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.