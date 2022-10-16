Emma Stone Shines in Sheer Pearl Minidress, Lace Tights and Satin Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Emma Stone brought a dash of regal-inspired elegance to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Stone wore a head-to-toe ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the Oscar-winning star’s outfit featured a sheer pale blue silhouette with curved black straps, covered in miniature pearls. Giving the dress a princess-worthy edge was a cutout back leather waistline, as well as lace paneling and ruffled trim. Black floral lace tights and layered diamond huggie earrings added a rebellious, sultry finish to Stone’s ensemble.

Emma Stone attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Stone opted for a set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Easy A” actress’ style featured triangular toes with satin uppers, bringing her ensemble a soft romanticism. Metallic gold heels with a flared base, likely totaling 4 inches in height, completed the pair — which streamlined Stone’s outfit while adding to its mix of textures and materials.

A closer look at Stone’s Vuitton pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Similarly to Stone, actresses Alicia Vikander and HoYeon Jung were also Vuitton’s gala dates. All wore similarly hued and textured dresses, creating a unified group for the evening.

Alicia Vikander, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone attend the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

