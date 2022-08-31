Emma ChamberlainIs is Red All Over in a Lengthy Off-The-Shoulder Valentino Gown and Sky-High Platform Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for ‘White Noise’

Emma Chamberlain takes to the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Chamberlain attended the event dressed in a red hot gown from Valentino and impressive platforms.

The YouTube sensation’s dress was off the shoulder and consisted of a fitted waist, a short gathered train, and a swooping skirt that was gathered neatly to one side, creating a whimsical silhouette.

Emma Chamberlain attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Thin spaghetti straps peeked out from under the off-the-shoulder pieces, offering Chamberlain extra support. The Chamberlain Coffee owner accessorized with expressive gold chain jewelry on her ears, neck, pairing the sparkling additions with a matching red clutch.

Emma Chamberlain attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although they were mostly covered up by the voluminous hem of her dress, Chamberlain wore sky-high red platform sandal heels that effectively elevated the star’s ensemble while offering the vlogger a boost in height.

Emma Chamberlain attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

“White Noise” is an upcoming black comedy featuring big names like Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle written and directed by Noah Baumbach and adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach’s eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own. The film is set to release in the United States on Nov. 25 before its streaming release on Dec. 30 by Netflix.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

