Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night.

The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown covered. Keeping her accessories minimal, EmRata added several sparkling rings and dangling earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in a Giorgio Armani Privé orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown. CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.