×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
RJP29569-2
Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals
View Gallery 187 Images

Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night.

The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway.

Emily Ratajkowski, Giorgio Armani, vanity fair oscars after party 2022, red carpet, armani prive fall 2011 couture orange busiter dress sequin black skirt
Emily Ratajkowski attends the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Variety

For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown covered. Keeping her accessories minimal, EmRata added several sparkling rings and dangling earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski, Giorgio Armani, vanity fair oscars after party 2022, red carpet, armani prive fall 2011 couture orange busiter dress sequin black skirt
Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in a Giorgio Armani Privé orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown.
CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad