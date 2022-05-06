Emily Ratajkowski Laces into Crochet Dress, Bra Top and Mules at Variety Power of Women 2022 NY

Emily Ratajkowski proved the power of daring layers on the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

The “My Body” author posed in an all-black outfit for the occasion. Her ensemble’s core featured a thin bra top, as well as low-rise pants with front split hems. Layered atop the set was a black turtleneck minidress in an open, crochet-like knit with a fringed hem. A nude manicure and split bangs finished her look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Emily Ratajkowski attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety) CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Ratajkowski’s footwear of choice also took the slick route, consisting of a pair of black mules. Featuring curved toe straps, the set added a Y2K-worthy twist to her outfit. Though her heels were hidden beneath her pants’ legs, it’s likely the set featured flared or stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, similar to trending styles of the moment.

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

