Emily Blunt Makes Colorful Splash in Vibrant Neon Pink Dress & Sandals on the Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Blunt made a colorful splash on the red carpet at the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala on Monday. The 39-year-old British actress hosted the annual event, which was held at Guastavino’s in New York.

Blunt commanded attention as she arrived in a vibrant pink and purple dress that had blue and black accents with dramatic 3/4 sleeves. The garment also featured a bow on each side, a band that cinched the waist and a slightly ruffled hemline.

Emily Blunt attends the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino’s on July 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Emily Blunt arrives at the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City on July 11, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

To add more eye-catching elements to her look, the “A Quiet Place” star accessorized with a gold chain necklace and dainty drop earrings. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she pulled her blond locs back into a braided ponytail and opted for soft glam with a neutral pout.

When it came down to footwear, Blunt rounded out her look with black sandals. The shoe style featured a wide strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a block heel. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. The stylish silhouette is a staple shoe of the warmer months and can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Emily Blunt on the red carpet at the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino’s on July 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Blunt has a repertoire of stylish ensembles courtesy of her stylist Jessica Paster. For most red carpet events, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress has tapped Zimmermann, Michael Kors, Prada and Alexander McQueen amongst other top labels. For footwear, she favors an array of styles from Alberta Ferretti, Christian Louboutin and Sam Edelman sandals.

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cady-Lee Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Carrson Leather Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Naturalizer Joy Sandal, $130.

Click through the gallery for more of Emily Blunt’s red carpet glamour over the years.