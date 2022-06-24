×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Serves Heroic Glamour in Ethereal White Dress & Gilded Heels at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
“Thor: Love and Thunder” Premiere – Arrivals
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Elsa Pataky joined her superhero husband on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Los Angeles.

The star accompanied her husband Chris Hemsworth for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in which Hemsworth plays the beloved Asgardian hero with a hammer, Thor. Lots of stars featured in the movie followed suit including Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson.

Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Pataky wore a dramatic white gown to the premiere, coupled with gold accessories. The dress was a maxi length with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Following the deep neckline was a knotted twist that cinched the middle of the gown inwards, giving the gown shape. The skirt cascaded down the model’s legs, coming to split up the front, the slit traveling up the skirt slightly, allowing the star’s shoes to shine.

Pataky accessorized with a few chunky gold rings, a shimmering gold and white necklace, and dainty pearlescent earrings. Peeking out from behind the slit in the skirt, Pataky wore a pair of gold peep-toe pumps with a chunky heel. The reflective heel had straps securing it to the model’s ankles while the toes were mostly covered up, save for a little peekaboo moment in the very front. The toes themselves were rounded and open, showing off the star’s red pedicure.

Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is an action-packed Marvel sequel that sees Portman reviving her role as Jane Foster. The story follows Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, as he is thrust out of retirement when an evil, god-hating villain steps out of the shadows. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi and is set to release on July 8, 2022.

See how heels have changed throughout the years.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad