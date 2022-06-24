Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Serves Heroic Glamour in Ethereal White Dress & Gilded Heels at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Elsa Pataky joined her superhero husband on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Los Angeles.

The star accompanied her husband Chris Hemsworth for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in which Hemsworth plays the beloved Asgardian hero with a hammer, Thor. Lots of stars featured in the movie followed suit including Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson.

Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Pataky wore a dramatic white gown to the premiere, coupled with gold accessories. The dress was a maxi length with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Following the deep neckline was a knotted twist that cinched the middle of the gown inwards, giving the gown shape. The skirt cascaded down the model’s legs, coming to split up the front, the slit traveling up the skirt slightly, allowing the star’s shoes to shine.

Pataky accessorized with a few chunky gold rings, a shimmering gold and white necklace, and dainty pearlescent earrings. Peeking out from behind the slit in the skirt, Pataky wore a pair of gold peep-toe pumps with a chunky heel. The reflective heel had straps securing it to the model’s ankles while the toes were mostly covered up, save for a little peekaboo moment in the very front. The toes themselves were rounded and open, showing off the star’s red pedicure.

Elsa Pataky on the red carpet for the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is an action-packed Marvel sequel that sees Portman reviving her role as Jane Foster. The story follows Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, as he is thrust out of retirement when an evil, god-hating villain steps out of the shadows. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi and is set to release on July 8, 2022.

See how heels have changed throughout the years.