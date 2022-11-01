Elon Musk Dons Red Samurai Armor & Glossy Boots at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Elon Musk was ready for battle at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City this year.

Arriving to the event at Moxy Lower East Side with his mother, model Maye Musk, the Tesla mogul donned black trousers and a matching T-shirt as his costume’s base layer. Musk, now the sole director of Twitter, layered his outfit with black-lined red plated armor, including a breastplate, sleeves, leg coverings and armbands. All were accented with black leather strips and dark pyramid studs. Finishing his Halloween attire were several embossments of a gothic rams’ skull. Maye, meanwhile, arrived as Cruella de Vil in a black leather outfit and two-toned hair with red-laced combat boots.

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

When it came to footwear, Musk’s costume featured a coordinating set of boots. His glossy Western pair included black uppers with pointed toes, topped off with Western embroidery. The set was layered with leg plates that matched his costume, featuring studded red and black leather uppers cinched with leather ties. The footwear added a neutral base to Musk’s attire, creating a monochromatic look that fit into the Halloween tradition of dressing up.

A closer look at Musk’s boots. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Klum’s party also doubled as the debut of her 2022 Halloween costume — undoubtedly a top fixture for the holiday. This year, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived to her namesake party dressed as a worm, covered in head-to-toe prosthetics; husband Tom Kaulitz served as a one-eyed fisherman using Klum as “bait.” Previously, Klum spent the morning teasing her costume for an Amazon Prime Instagram livestream. Though the majority of Klum’s ensemble was covered, she could be seen having prosthetics and pale contact lenses applied to her face. Though Klum kept her lips sealed in regards to her costume’s identity, she did tease that it was not human, and also did not have wings or legs.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Widely regarded as the “queen of Halloween,” Klum’s status as a Halloween costume icon has been cemented over the years by her dedication to dressing up. The star’s ensembles are frequently elaborate, complex and transformative, debuted at her own legendary Heidi Halloween parties. Past years have seen the supermodel dress up as “Shrek”‘s Princess Fiona, Lady Godiva, clones of herself, an undead alien and an old lady, with prosthetics taking up to 13 hours to complete.

