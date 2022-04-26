A Look Back at Elon Musk and Grimes’ Viral Met Gala Outfits — and the Truth Behind Her Tesla Choker Necklace

As the 2022 Met Gala is held next Monday in New York, we’re looking back at some of the most striking outfits from past fetes — and today’s is one of the most futuristic, as proven when Elon Musk and Grimes made their red carpet debut as a couple for the 2018 event.

Grimes has been a mainstay at the event for years, as a supported artist of both the fashion industry and Vogue. During her six times attending the Gala, dressed by designers ranging from Chanel to Iris van Herpen, the musician has proved her affinity for cutting-edge ensembles. For the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed Gala in 2018, she took a medieval approach in an edgy look co-designed with Musk himself.

Grimes and Elon Musk attend the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The new Twitter owner took a slick approach to Grimes’ viral outfit, which featured sheer gloves, a miniskirt with a flowing train and miniature shoulder bag. Completing her ensemble was a nearly invisible crown made from Vantablack — a coating that’s also the darkest black hue created to-date — as well as a sparkly ombre breastplate. In fact, the breastplate was revealed to be a corset crafted entirely from glass, which the musician shared in a Vanity Fair YouTube video that year.

“It really, really hurts if you have a corset that is made out of hard glass,” she shared in the clip. “We learned a lot about fashion design, this being both of our first fashion design experiences.”

Grimes and Elon Musk attend the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Musk later shared on Twitter that Grimes’ viral jewelry from the evening — a silver choker with several triangular accents, seemingly shaped like the Tesla logo — was simply “a bunch of spikes.”

Completing the “Shinigami Eyes” musician’s look was a pair of slick black thigh-high boots, complete with leather uppers, rounded toes and thick soles. Giving the pair added edge were a set of towering block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, as well as numerous buckled straps.

A closer look at Grimes’ Met Gala boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

It’s currently unclear if Grimes or Musk will attend the 2022 Met Gala, as neither was on a rumored guest list leaked this month by celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. Other unconfirmed stars on the list included Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — plus a slew of stars like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Olivia Rodrigo. However, Vogue did announce that its 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony — confirming at least three attendees in addition to the Gala hosts.

What potential attendees wear remains to be seen. This year’s dress code, “Gilded glamour,” will be strictly white tie and themed around the Gilded Age of the late 1800s — where opulence and glamour reigned supreme during America’s entrance into the 20th century. However, as Met Gala themes have often remained open to fashion interpretation, it would be no surprise if it was full of a heavy dose of metallics and high shine.

Irina Shayk, Lourdes Leon and Jeremy Scott attend the 2021 Met Gala for “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The May 2 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be co-chaired by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Celebrating the Costume Institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, the Gala will include Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri as honorary co-chairs. Additional event support will be provided by Instagram and Condé Nast.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

