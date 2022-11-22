Ellie Goulding Gleams in Black & White Sequin Dress With Pointy Pumps at The Sun’s ‘Who Cares Wins’ Awards 2022

Ellie Goulding made an eye-catching statement on the red carpet of The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London today.

The musician opted for a simple asymmetrical gown consisting of a sparkling single-strap black sequined top which transitioned into an equally asymmetrical white wrap skirt. The skirt featured a daring side slit and was gathered to one side at a point on Goulding’s hip, creating a sort of fluidity that was present in the fabric of the skirt.

Ellie Goulding attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Goulding accessorized her look with silver bracelets and earrings and wore her ombre hair in an updo parted down in the middle with front-facing strands left out of the look.

Ellie Goulding attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Goulding took a chance on classic black pointed-toe pumps with extra secure ankle straps for the night. The matt black shoes were fitted with sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches in height.

Ellie Goulding attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As of late, Goulding was also glamorously bold at the 2022 American Music Awards, channeling her inner “rocker chic” in a sheer pale gray midi skirt and crop top. Her top featured a knotted cinch with an asymmetric neckline and single curved short sleeve, giving a cutout appearance when paired with a matching choker and arm bands. All pieces included a pattern of flecked metallic silver spots. When it came to footwear, the “Anything Could Happen” singer finished her attire with a set of shiny silver sandals by Aquazzura.

