Ellie Goulding Pops in Tie-Dye Dress & Gianvito Ross Slingbacks at the Attitude Awards

Ellie Goulding attended the 2022 Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London yesterday night. The singer was among the stars who performed at the event. The Attitude Awards celebrates the biggest LGBTQ+ names in theatre, film, TV, and music in the UK.

The songwriter stunned in a tie-dye creation from Roberto Cavalli’s 2023 resort collection. The statement piece includes a layered ruffled hemline and a dashing low-cut back of the dress designed with crisscross straps.

Ellie Goulding attends the Attitude Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Oct. 12, 2022 CREDIT: Getty Images

Goulding also brought the colorful theme to her shoes. She slipped into the Hortensia slingback pumps by Gianvito Rossi Aside from a platform heel, this style features a crystal-embellishment coupled with a stiletto heel, creating the right amount of elegance.

Ellie Goulding attends the Attitude Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Oct. 12, 2022 CREDIT: Getty Images

In recent years, the ‘Anything Could Happen’ singer has been more adventurous when exploring her personal style. Some notable moments from her style evolution include the Olivia Creighton number she wore at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo in 2021, the Sandra Mansour dress she donned at the 2020 Global Awards, and the Stella McCartney jumpsuit she sported at the Stella McCartney show in 2019.

PHOTOS: All the Celebs Who Love Gianvito Rossi