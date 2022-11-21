Ellie Goulding Sparkles in ‘Rock Chic’ Crystal Aquazzura Heels & Sheer Crop Top at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Ellie Goulding was glamorously bold at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the “Brightest Blue” musician posed in a sheer pale gray midi skirt and crop top. Her top featured a knotted cinch with an asymmetric neckline and single curved short sleeve, giving a cutout appearance when paired with a matching choker and arm bands. All pieces included a pattern of flecked metallic silver spots.

Ellie Goulding attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Goulding’s ensemble was finished with layered silver and diamond rings, as well as layered diamond studs and delicate drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “Anything Could Happen” singer finished her attire with a set of shiny silver sandals by Aquazzura. The “Rock Chic” heeled pair included thin soles crafted from metallic leather, complete with thin-wrapped ankle straps and crystal-covered toe straps. Finishing the set were metallic silver stiletto heels, also covered in squared deco crystals, totaling 4 inches in height for a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Goulding’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ellie Goulding attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



