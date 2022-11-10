Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker

Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker.

For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt.

Elle King arrives at the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker attend the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on the strap, a small peep-toe and sat atop a square block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Elle King arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

King’s fiancé Dan Tooker was sharply suited in plaid. His ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket, which he paired with matching trousers and a white button-down shirt. Tooker tied his outfit together with brown leather loafers.

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

