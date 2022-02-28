Elle Fanning Updates the Men’s Tuxedo in Sequin Pants & Towering Platforms at the 2022 SAG Awards

Elle Fanning means business in a sleek ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards. “The Great” actress is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series” for her role as Catherine in the hit Hulu series.

Outfit-wise, Fanning wore a striking cream and white look consisting of a vest that had a plunging neckline, two front pockets and three buttons on the front of the garment by Gucci. Underneath, she wore a sheer blouse that exposed her bra and had structured cuffs for a sophisticated touch. On the lower half, Fanning wore a pair of flowy black sequined trousers that radiated in the camera light.

When it comes to accessories, she wore a couple of diamond rings and a diamond necklace adorned with a pink gem paired with a blush-colored bow.

Related Hailee Steinfeld Is Sleek in Cutout Bra Dress and Hidden Platforms at 2022 SAG Awards Salma Hayek Brings Hollywood Glamour to 2022 SAG Awards in Gold Metallic Platforms & Coral Gown Kirsten Dunst Gets Glam in Sequined Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Hidden Heels with Jesse Plemons at 2022 SAG Awards

Elle Fanning wears cream and black at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

To finish everything, Fanning opted for a pair of Gucci platforms that completed her attire perfectly.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Click here to see the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet celebrity arrivals.